Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in February

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGSY opened at $15.13 on Friday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.