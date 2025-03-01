Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Trading Up 2.0 %

T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.