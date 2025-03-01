Tracy Ann Feanny Sells 5,807 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,807 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $385,004.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,009.60. This trade represents a 7.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance
LSCC opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 141.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lattice Semiconductor
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.