Tracy Ann Feanny Sells 5,807 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,807 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $385,004.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,009.60. This trade represents a 7.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 141.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

