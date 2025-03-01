Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.16 and last traded at $77.13. Approximately 3,280,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 27,309,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.