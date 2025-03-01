uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 26,727 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $285,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,711.60. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

uniQure Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $640.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in uniQure by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 8,056.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 346,274 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

