uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 26,727 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $285,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,711.60. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
uniQure Stock Up 8.9 %
Shares of uniQure stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $640.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.
Institutional Trading of uniQure
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in uniQure by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 8,056.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 346,274 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
