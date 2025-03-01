Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Up 17.2% – Still a Buy?

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 19,696,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 8,409,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Upland Resources Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £25.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.18.

About Upland Resources

(Get Free Report)

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.