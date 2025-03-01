US Bancorp DE Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $549,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $140.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

