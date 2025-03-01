Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

