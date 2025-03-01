Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Hanover Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hanover Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,402,000 after buying an additional 245,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,909,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,677,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,773 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

