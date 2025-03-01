Versor Investments LP Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46,877.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,421 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 512.7% during the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 542,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,315,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,182,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Clorox by 27.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,456,000 after acquiring an additional 168,111 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of CLX opened at $156.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.15. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
