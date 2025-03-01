Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,166 shares in the company, valued at $14,834,531.64. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,643,879 shares of company stock valued at $207,663,007 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.