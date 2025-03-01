Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 749 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after buying an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after buying an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average of $223.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.