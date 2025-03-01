Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 653 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $157.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.