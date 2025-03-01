Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Short Interest Down 94.8% in February

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the January 31st total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vibra Energia Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PETRY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.08. 25,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,275. Vibra Energia has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33.

Vibra Energia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Vibra Energia Company Profile

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. It markets fuels; lubricants for agricultural and off-road, trucks and buses, industrial, railways, maritime, and cars and SUVs, motorcycles; energy; electromobility; chemicals and petrochemicals; product, lubrication, and engineering consulting; lubrication solutions; facilities and equipment maintenance; product storage facilities; environmental licensing; liability management; waste management; supply management; automatic resupply; garage serives; and driver operated unloading service.

