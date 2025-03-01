Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Watsco by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $503.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.29. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.47 and a 52-week high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 81.51%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.