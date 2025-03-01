Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $25.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Get uniQure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Stock Up 8.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $640.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.38. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $33,009.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $76,036.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,599.40. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,915 shares of company stock valued at $588,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in uniQure by 57.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.