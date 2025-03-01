West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.2% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,069,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,421,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,938,000 after purchasing an additional 316,830 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eaton by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,798,000 after purchasing an additional 597,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,436,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.05.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $293.21 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

