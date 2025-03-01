West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QDPL opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $40.26.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

