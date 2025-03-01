Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Holdings Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLDN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $15,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Willdan Group by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $187,572.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,266.98. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of WLDN opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

About Willdan Group

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.