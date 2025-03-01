Williamson Legacy Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,874,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,389,000 after acquiring an additional 344,773 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Flex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,095,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,216,000 after buying an additional 31,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flex by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,047,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,152,000 after buying an additional 296,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 619.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,350,000 after buying an additional 3,844,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flex by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,664,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,503,000 after buying an additional 603,208 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.