WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.44 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 972776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,963,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,141,000 after buying an additional 2,211,922 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,567,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,228,000 after buying an additional 1,980,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,429,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,377,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,848,000 after buying an additional 545,837 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $23,938,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

