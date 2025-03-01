WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, insider Lisa Brock purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$131.14 ($81.45) per share, with a total value of A$100,977.03 ($62,718.65). Also, insider Charles Gibbon sold 1,532,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$130.50 ($81.06), for a total value of A$199,999,993.50 ($124,223,598.45). 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

