Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Celsius by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

