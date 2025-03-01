Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $107.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.91%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 51.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

