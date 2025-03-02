184,571 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 184,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $33,261,000. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,498,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,723,000 after acquiring an additional 220,317 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,979,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,944,000 after purchasing an additional 49,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of LLYVA opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $79.63.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

