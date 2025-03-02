214,831 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 214,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,841,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,229,000 after purchasing an additional 592,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,615,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,213,000 after purchasing an additional 141,933 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 8,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,170,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

