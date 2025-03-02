3,844 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Hickory Point Bank & Trust

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

