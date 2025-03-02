459 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 459 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,092.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,418,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,442 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,380,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,339,000 after buying an additional 1,114,210 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,719,000 after buying an additional 687,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 570.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after buying an additional 576,743 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDB opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $156.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

