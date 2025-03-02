AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YEAR. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,338,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.66 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

