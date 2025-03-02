Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $15.59 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $17.55.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
