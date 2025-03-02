AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in February

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance

ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.94. AddLife AB has a 1 year low of C$7.94 and a 1 year high of C$7.94.

AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

