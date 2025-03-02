AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. AES also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.260 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
AES Trading Up 11.6 %
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AES Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
