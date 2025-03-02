AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

