Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

