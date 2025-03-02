Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

