Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,238,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,858.76. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. The trade was a 35.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

