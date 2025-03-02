Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6,819.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,210 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 420.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $55.83 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

