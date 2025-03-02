Amalgamated Bank Purchases 388 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Five Below by 69.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1,379.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.32.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $212.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

