American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 31,561 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 481% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,429 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEO opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

