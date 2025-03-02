Analysts Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Target Price at $30.38

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.21. The trade was a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.3% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 87,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

