AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $146.95 and last traded at $146.17. 30,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 372,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

