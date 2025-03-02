Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 1.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,897 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,261,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,542,000 after buying an additional 919,793 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,324,000 after buying an additional 783,506 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $82,748,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 736.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 766,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,774,000 after acquiring an additional 674,739 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.