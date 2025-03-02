Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 3,050 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMD opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

