Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $761,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $929.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,038.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $982.80. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

