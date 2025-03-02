Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Gregory M. Shepard Acquires 32,155 Shares

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 32,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $612,231.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,679,038.40. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.03. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $271.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

