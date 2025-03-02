AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,613,715. This represents a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

