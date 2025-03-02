Bailard Inc. Acquires 760 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Swedbank AB grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,705,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

