Bailard Inc. Invests $36.91 Million in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 735,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,907,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,471,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,583 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS JMUB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

