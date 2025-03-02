Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 248,729 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,958,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $110,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.