Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $116,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCI opened at $81.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.